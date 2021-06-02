Goldeyes Swept by Dogs in Doubleheader

ROSEMONT, IL - The Chicago Dogs took both ends of a doubleheader from the Winnipeg Goldeyes (5-9) at Impact Field Wednesday. The Dogs won the opener by a score of 8-4 and downed the Goldeyes 3-1 in game two.

In game one, Chicago (10-5) jumped out to a 3-0 first inning lead. First Danny Mars singled to left field to score Brennan Metzger. K.C. Hobson then drove home Grant Kay with a double into the gap in left-centre field before Anfernee Grier was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded forcing home Mars.

The Goldeyes scored four times in the top of the third inning to take the lead. Darren Seferina doubled off the right field wall scoring Milton Ramos and Raul Navarro came home on a subsequent throwing error to cut the Dogs' lead to 3-2. Winnipeg then went ahead when Kyle Martin crushed a two-run home run to right field. It was Martin's fifth of the season.

The 4-3 advantage was short-lived however, as Chicago replied in the bottom of the inning to take a 5-4 lead on a two-run double to right field by Grier that scored Hobson and Ryan Lidge.

The Dogs added a run in the fifth inning when Grier drew a bases-loaded walk, forcing home Hobson to make the score 6-4.

Chicago added two more runs in the sixth inning to round out the scoring. Harrison Smith led off the inning with a home run to left field. Then Mars tripled into the right field corner to score Metzger and give the Dogs an 8-4 lead.

Jeff Kinley (3-0) pitched three innings of scoreless relief and was awarded the victory while Jorge Gonzalez (0-2) was charged with the loss.

In the nightcap, both teams were held off the scoresheet until the Goldeyes took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fifth inning when Martin drew a bases-loaded walk that forced home Ramos.

Again, the Dogs quickly responded in the bottom of the inning to take a 3-1 lead. Ryan Haug doubled to right-centre field scoring Grier to tie the game at 1-1. Chicago then took the lead when Kay hit a bloop single to right field, driving home Cosimo Cannella. A sacrifice fly to right field off the bat of Mars plated Haug making the score 3-1 Dogs.

Christian James (1-1) gave up just four hits and one earned run in four-and-a-third innings but took the loss. Scott Firth (1-0) earned the win, while Paul Schwendel picked up his fifth save with a scoreless seventh inning.

The Goldeyes will now return to their temporary home of Jackson, Tennessee for a nine-game homestand that opens Friday at 6:35 p.m. when they host the Milwaukee Milkmen at The Ballpark at Jackson. All the action can be heard locally on CJNU 93.7 FM and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca.

The Goldeyes will continue to monitor the reopening of the Canada/US border and assess a potential return to Shaw Park in 2021.

In the coming weeks, Winnipeg Goldeyes staff will contact ticket holders with more information and appreciate everyone's patience and understanding.

