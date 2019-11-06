Goldeyes Sign Rookie Reliever, Re-Acquire Lefty

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes signed right-handed pitcher Andrew Vernon on Wednesday.

Vernon was 4-2 with two saves and a 2.95 ERA in 31 relief appearances last season for the Frontier League's River City Rascals. The Raleigh, North Carolina native struck out 46 batters in 39.2 innings while allowing 17 walks and just two home runs. Vernon did not allow an earned run in 22 of his 31 outings, and pitched more than one frame on nine occasions. The 6-foor-4, 232-pound right-hander helped the Rascals win the Frontier League championship in what was their final season of existence. Vernon made five playoff appearances, and earned the save in the winner-take-all Game Five of the Frontier League Championship Series on September 16th at Florence, effectively throwing the last pitch in the Rascals' 21-year history.

"I'm really excited about this big right-hander," said Goldeyes' manager Rick Forney. "Andrew has been a professional since 2016, but still has that ever so valuable rookie classification. He's coming off a great season in the Frontier League, and I feel like he's ready for the challenge that the American Association will provide."

Vernon is heading into his fourth season of professional baseball, and was originally drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 28th round in 2016. Vernon will be 26 on Opening Night, and has seven saves with a 3.52 ERA over 71 career relief appearances. Vernon owns a lifetime 26 per cent strikeout rate in 94.2 innings pitched, while holding the opposition to a .183 career average with runners in scoring position. Vernon pitched four collegiate seasons at North Carolina Central University (Durham, North Carolina) where he became the first draft pick in Eagles' history.

Vernon will be classified as a rookie in the American Association for the 2020 season.

The Goldeyes also re-acquired left-handed pitcher Jose Jose from the Frontier League's (formerly Can-Am League's) Sussex County Miners. Jose was 6-2 with six saves and a 1.58 ERA in 37 relief appearances in 2019 for Sussex County. In 45.2 innings, the Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic native struck out 57 and walked only six. Jose has a lifetime 2.94 ERA, and has averaged 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings over 10 professional seasons.

The Goldeyes signed Jose on February 5th before subsequently trading him to Sussex County on April 9th. Jose must still be signed to a contract for the 2020 season.

Additionally, outfielder Tyler Marincov has elected to retire from professional baseball, and has been released from the Goldeyes' roster. Marincov was acquired from the Kansas City T-Bones on August 16th and hit .262 with four RBI in 15 games. Winnipeg sent infielder Adrian Marin to the T-Bones on September 18th to complete the trade.

The Goldeyes have two players under contract for the 2019 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 28 players during spring training, which begins May 7th.

