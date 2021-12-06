Goldeyes Sign Promising Rookie Arm

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes signed right-handed pitcher Jhon Vargas on Monday.

Vargas is a true rookie who was 12-3 with a 3.12 ERA in 15 starts and two relief appearances in 2021 during his senior season at MidAmerica Nazarene University (Olathe, Kansas). The Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic native struck out 137 and walked 36 in 104.0 innings pitched for the Pioneers. Vargas ranked fifth among all NAIA pitchers in strikeouts, tied for fourth in wins, and was voted an All-American. The 25-year-old Vargas fanned 10-plus batters in seven different starts, including a season-high 14 on April 9th against Baker University (Baldwin City, Kansas). Vargas was also frequently used as a pinch runner, going 16-for-18 in stolen base attempts and scoring 21 runs without ever taking an at bat.

"I'm excited to get a look at Jhon," said Goldeyes' manager Rick Forney. "He has a nice delivery and a quality, three-pitch mix. Jhon spins a very good slider, and I feel with that pitch alone he has the ability to fill many roles on our staff."

In three seasons at MidAmerica Nazarene (2019-21), Vargas was a combined 20-7 with two saves and a 3.81 ERA in 35 games, 26 of them as a starting pitcher. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound right-hander also pitched at Southwestern Community College in Creston, Iowa.

Vargas is the first player officially signed to a contract for the 2022 season. The Goldeyes also acquired left-handed pitcher Tasker Strobel via trade last week. American Association clubs may carry up to 30 players during spring training (up from 28 in previous seasons), which begins May 5th.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2022 season on Friday, May 13th versus the Sioux Falls Canaries at Shaw Park.

For information on Winnipeg Goldeyes' 2022 season tickets, group outings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

