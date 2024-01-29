Goldeyes Sign Exciting Infielder Arroyo

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced Monday that the club has signed infielder Edwin Arroyo for the upcoming season.

Arroyo is no stranger to the American Association, or first-year Goldeyes manager Logan Watkins. Prior to missing the 2023 campaign due to injury, the 33-year-old spent the 2022 season with the Cleburne Railroaders team piloted by Watkins.

In 87 games, Arroyo hit .316 with 17 doubles, four triples, five home runs, 41 runs batted in, and 15 stolen bases. He was among the league leaders with a .434 on-base percentage.

A native of Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico, Arroyo played three seasons for the Chicago Dogs between 2018 and 2020. He hit a combined .306 with 51 doubles and 113 RBIs for Chicago and earned a post-season All-Star nod in 2020.

Watkins said, "We're thrilled to bring Edwin aboard. He's a guy I have had in Cleburne the past few years and all he does is hit .300 and get on base at an extremely high clip. He plays the game the right way day in and day out. He plays for team Puerto Rico in a league where the playoffs overlap into our season so there's a chance we may not have him to start the season but once he joins us he immediately makes us better."

Winnipeg now has nine players under contract for the 2024 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 30 players during spring training, which begins May 1.

2024 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

IF Andy Armstrong

IF Edwin Arroyo

RHP Landen Bourassa

IF Dayson Croes

RHP Colton Eastman

OF Ryan Holgate

RHP Marshall Kasowski

LHP Travis Seabrooke

OF Miles Simington

The Goldeyes begin the 2024 season on the road versus the Cleburne Railroaders on Thursday, May 9. The Home Opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21 at 6:30 p.m. against the Chicago Dogs at Blue Cross Park.

