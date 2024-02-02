Goldeyes Sign Canadian Outfielder Hall

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced Friday the signing of Canadian outfielder Adam Hall for the upcoming season.

Born in Hamilton, Bermuda, Hall was chosen in the second round of the 2017 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft by the Baltimore Orioles out of A.B. Lucas Secondary School in London, Ontario.

Hall played parts of six seasons in the Orioles' system, reaching as high as Class-AAA with the International League's Norfolk Tides in 2022. The 24-year-old has a career .279 batting average with 61 doubles, 11 triples, ten home runs, and 118 runs batted in. He has swiped 101 bases and has only been caught stealing 17 times.

A member of Canada's Junior National team from 2015 to 2017, Hall participated in the 2015 WSBC U-18 Baseball World Cup.

"We are excited to add another Canadian to the club," said first-year Goldeyes manager Logan Watkins. "Adam is a former second round pick who brings a lot of ability to our team. The fans can expect to see a fast, versatile player who is eager to play his best baseball coming off an injury. We look forward to seeing what this season brings for Adam."

Hall is the fourth player with Class-AAA experience on the Goldeyes' roster and becomes the third Canadian on the 2024 team, joining pitchers Landen Bourassa (Lethbridge, Alberta) and Travis Seabrooke (Peterborough, Ontario).

Winnipeg now has 11 players under contract for the 2024 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 30 players during spring training, which begins May 1.

2024 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

IF Andy Armstrong

IF Edwin Arroyo

RHP Landen Bourassa

IF Dayson Croes

RHP Colton Eastman

C Rob Emery

OF Adam Hall

OF Ryan Holgate

RHP Marshall Kasowski

LHP Travis Seabrooke

OF Miles Simington

The Goldeyes begin the 2024 season on the road versus the Cleburne Railroaders on Thursday, May 9. The Home Opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21 at 6:30 p.m. against the Chicago Dogs at Blue Cross Park.

