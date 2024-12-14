Goldeyes Re-Sign Veteran Outfielder Murphy

WINNIPEG, MB - Outfielder Max Murphy will be returning for a fifth season with the Winnipeg Goldeyes. The announcement was made during the annual Princess Auto/Goldeyes Kids Winter Skills Camp at Home Run Sports Training Centre, at which Murphy was an instructor.

Murphy hit .289 with 20 doubles, 17 home runs, and 73 runs batted in in 2024, leading the club in the latter two categories.

One of the most prolific run producers in the American Association, Murphy was named the league's Player of the Year following the 2022 campaign.

The 32-year-old has been named to multiple mid-season and post-season All-Star teams during his time in the league, which has spanned seven seasons and 599 games. Murphy's 116 home runs rank fifth in league history.

The native of Robbinsdale, Minnesota has hit .287 over his professional career, with 159 home runs, 236 doubles, and 674 RBIs.

A right-handed hitter and fielder, Murphy was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the ninth round in 2014 out of Bradley University (Peoria, Illinois). He earned All-Star accolades twice during his time with the Twins and garnered a Minor League Baseball Gold Glove award in 2017. Murphy reached the Triple-A level with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2019.

"Max Murphy is an all-time great player in this league and one of the best to ever wear a Goldeyes uniform," said manager Logan Watkins. "He continues to put up great numbers and he gives us an offensive threat in the middle of our lineup that is almost impossible to find. I expect Murph to keep adding to a fantastic career in 2025."

Winnipeg now has nine players under contract for the 2025 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 33 players during spring training, which begins April 26.

2025 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

OF Evan Alexander

IF Edwin Arroyo

RHP Landen Bourassa

IF Ramón Bramasco

IF Jake Guenther

RHP Marshall Kasowski

OF Max Murphy

OF Tanner O'Tremba

RHP Ryder Yakel

The Goldeyes will open the 2025 campaign Thursday, May 8 against the Railroaders in Cleburne, Texas. The home opener at Blue Cross Park versus the Milwaukee Milkmen is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m.

For information about 2024 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

