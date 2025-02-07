Goldeyes Re-Sign Versatile Fielder Lynch

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced Friday the re-signing of infielder Keshawn Lynch.

Lynch (first name pronounced KEE-shawn) played in 69 games for the club in 2024, batting .203 with six doubles, one triple, two home runs, and 26 runs batted in. Defensively, he spent time at five different positions (second base, third base, shortstop, left field, and centre field), committing just two errors in 159 total chances.

The 28-year-old played for Goldeyes manager Logan Watkins in 2023 with the Cleburne Railroaders. Lynch appeared in 17 games, hitting .212 with three runs batted in and 11 runs scored.

Chosen in the 14th round of the 2017 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks out of State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota (Bradenton, Florida), Lynch spent three years in their system.

The native of Lake Hamilton, Florida reached the Class-A level with the Kane County Cougars - then of the Midwest League - in 2019.

Lynch has compiled a career .230 batting average with 43 doubles, six triples, six home runs, and 106 RBIs in 313 games.

"Keshawn was everyone's favourite guy on the team last season," said Watkins. "He brings energy everyday and keeps the clubhouse atmosphere where it needs to be. Beyond that, he's got plenty of ability and was great when he got consistent opportunities last season. He can play most of the positions on the field at a high level which is invaluable, and we expect him to continue that this year."

Winnipeg now has 18 players under contract for the 2025 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 33 players during spring training, which begins April 26.

2025 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

OF Evan Alexander

IF Edwin Arroyo

RHP Landen Bourassa

IF Ramón Bramasco

IF Dayson Croes

OF Roby Enríquez

C Kevin García

IF Jake Guenther

RHP Marshall Kasowski

LHP Mitchell Lambson

IF Keshawn Lynch

OF Max Murphy

OF Tanner O'Tremba

RHP Aaron Shortridge

RHP Will Sierra

LHP Tasker Strobel

OF Braxton Turner

RHP Ryder Yakel

The Goldeyes will open the 2025 campaign Thursday, May 8 against the Railroaders in Cleburne, Texas. The Home Opener at Blue Cross Park versus the Milwaukee Milkmen is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m.

For information about 2025 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

