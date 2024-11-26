Goldeyes Re-Sign Speedy Outfielder Alexander

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced the re-signing Tuesday of outfielder Evan Alexander.

Claimed off waivers from the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks August 25, Alexander appeared in five regular season games for the Goldeyes last season, in addition to five postseason contests. Overall, the 26-year-old batted .227 with 15 doubles, three triples, and nine home runs. He drove in 45 runs and swiped 17 bases.

Alexander was chosen by the New York Yankees in the 19th round of the 2016 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft out of Hebron High School (Carrollton, Texas). He spent six seasons in the Yankees' system, reaching the Class-AAA level in 2022.

The native of Frisco, Texas signed with Fargo-Moorhead midway through 2022 and spent the better part of three seasons with the RedHawks.

"Evan was a very important late addition to the team last season and he immediately fit right in," said Goldeyes skipper Logan Watkins. "He brings a great blend of power and speed and has the ability to give us a jolt when we need it. He's motivated to come back and make a huge impact for us this season and I am excited to see how he plays."

Winnipeg now has three players under contract for the 2025 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 33 players during spring training, which begins April 26.

2025 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

OF Evan Alexander

RHP Landen Bourassa

RHP Ryder Yakel

The Goldeyes will open the 2025 campaign Thursday, May 8 against the Railroaders in Cleburne, Texas. The home opener at Blue Cross Park versus the Milwaukee Milkmen is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m.

