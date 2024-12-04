Goldeyes Re-Sign Right-Handed Starter Kasowski

Winnipeg Goldeyes pitcher Marshall Kasowski

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Dave Mahussier) Winnipeg Goldeyes pitcher Marshall Kasowski(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Dave Mahussier)

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced the re-signing Wednesday of right-handed pitcher Marshall Kasowski.

After starting two contests for the Goldeyes in 2024, Kasowski was loaned to the Charros de Jalisco of the Mexican Baseball League. With Winnipeg, he went 1-1 with a 2.38 earned run average and 15 strikeouts.

Marshall Kasowski - Dave Mahussier/Winnipeg Goldeyes

A native of Conroe, Texas, Kasowski was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 13th round of the 2017 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft out of West Texas A&M University (Canyon, Texas), and spent six seasons in their organization.

The 29-year-old pitched much of the 2021, 2022, and 2023 seasons with the Dodgers' Class-AAA Pacific Coast League affiliate at Oklahoma City, where he appeared in 58 games - all but one in relief - and compiled a 1-0 record with a 3.99 ERA.

"Marshall reported to us late last season due to an off-season injury he was dealing with," said Goldeyes manager Logan Watkins. "In his short time with us he was nothing short of dominant before he got a very good offer to go to Mexico. I'm excited to have him back and hopefully we get him for a longer period. He's got the potential to be one of the best starting pitchers in the entire league."

Winnipeg now has five players under contract for the 2025 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 33 players during spring training, which begins April 26.

2025 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

OF Evan Alexander

IF Edwin Arroyo

RHP Landen Bourassa

RHP Marshall Kasowski

RHP Ryder Yakel

The Goldeyes will open the 2025 campaign Thursday, May 8 against the Railroaders in Cleburne, Texas. The home opener at Blue Cross Park versus the Milwaukee Milkmen is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m.

