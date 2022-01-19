Goldeyes Re-Sign Premiere Player

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes re-signed outfielder Max Murphy on Wednesday.

Murphy hit .307 with 13 home runs and 71 RBI for the Goldeyes last season, while starting all 99 of the team's games in right field. The Robbinsdale, Minnesota native finished tied for ninth in the American Association in RBI, first in doubles (31), tied for 15th in runs scored (70), tied for sixth in outfield assists (8), and tied for 13th among position players in wins above replacement (3.1). The eight assists were the most by a Goldeyes' outfielder since 2009. Murphy compiled five hitting streaks of seven games or more, including a 16-game run from June 2nd-22nd that tied a career-high. On June 16th, Murphy set a career-high with five base hits as part of a Goldeyes' victory at Cleburne. Since first joining the American Association in 2018, the 29-year-old ranks sixth overall in the league with 9.9 wins above replacement.

"Max Murphy is a great all-around player, and I'm thrilled that he's playing with us in 2022," said Goldeyes' manager Rick Forney. "Max has been a very productive offensive player since entering the American Association, and he's a terrific defender with a plus throwing arm as well."

Murphy enters his 10th season of professional baseball and is a lifetime .285 hitter with a .352 on-base percentage and .450 slugging percentage in 689 games. A right-handed batter and fielder, Murphy has averaged 105 runs scored, 39 doubles, 18 home runs, 90 RBI, and 53 walks per 162 games during his career. Murphy was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the ninth round in 2014 out of Bradley University (Peoria, Illinois), and was voted an affiliated all-star on two occasions (2014, 2017). In 2017, Murphy was one of only three outfielders across all levels of affiliated ball to earn MiLB Gold Glove honours.

Murphy helped the St. Paul Saints reach the American Association Championship Series in 2018 while setting a club record with 136 base hits. The following season, Murphy hit .343 with 17 home runs for the Saints in just 50 games, which led to his contract being purchased by the Arizona Diamondbacks. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound outfielder went on to reach the Triple-A level for the first time in his career, and also helped the High-A California League's Visalia Oaks win a championship. During his time in the affiliated minors, Murphy posted an average exit velocity of 90.1 mph (the 2021 MLB average was 88.1).

The Winnipeg Goldeyes now have six players signed to contracts for the 2022 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 30 players during spring training, which begins May 5th.

2022 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

OF Tyler Hill

OF Max Murphy

RHP Luis Ramirez

LHP Tasker Strobel

RHP Jhon Vargas

1B David Washington

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2022 season on Friday, May 13th versus the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Shaw Park.

