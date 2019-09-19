Goldeyes Make Two Transactions

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced a pair of transactions on Thursday, trading shortstop Adrian Marin to the Kansas City T-Bones and catcher Rey Pastrana to the Gary SouthShore RailCats.

Both moves complete trades from the 2019 regular season.

Marin hit .240 with 22 runs scored, eight doubles, and 16 RBI in 50 games for the Goldeyes. Defensively, the Miami, Florida native posted a .973 fielding percentage, and committed just six errors in 47 contests at the position. Marin was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the third round in 2012 out of Gulliver Prep High School in Miami. The trade honours in the August 16th deal in which the Goldeyes acquired outfielder Tyler Marincov from the T-Bones in exchange for a player to be named later.

Pastrana was 5-for-38 (.132) in 18 games while playing as a true rookie. The Havana, Cuba native picked up his first career professional hit on August 8th versus Lincoln, and notched his first career RBI three days later at Milwaukee. Pastrana finished his four-year college career at Marshall University (Huntington, West Virginia) in 2019, and was a finalist for the Johnny Bench Award as a junior in 2018. The transaction completes the August 15th trade in which the Goldeyes acquired outfielder John Price Jr. from the RailCats in exchange for future considerations.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2020 season next May. For information on 2020 season tickets, 10-game mini packs, and group tickets, call the Goldeyes' office at (204) 982-BASE, or visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

