Goldeyes Extend Radio Broadcast Partnership for 2025

October 28, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes, in conjunction with Nostalgia Broadcasting Cooperative, announced Monday that they have extended their radio partnership through the 2025 American Association season and that Trevor Curl will be behind the microphone for a second year, having recently agreed to a two-year contract with the club.

Trevor Curl - Dave Mahussier/Winnipeg Goldeyes

CJNU 93.7 FM will broadcast all Goldeyes pre-season, regular season, and potential post-season games. The upcoming campaign marks the tenth year of the partnership. Each Goldeyes radio broadcast commences with a 30-minute pre-game show and concludes with a 30-minute post-game show. The "Around the Association" magazine program will also return, and airs one hour prior to the first pitch of each Saturday broadcast.

Additionally, the "Inside Pitch" off-season radio show returns in 2024. CJNU 93.7 FM will air eight episodes of the program on a bi-weekly basis beginning in January.

"At CJNU, we are delighted to continue as the official radio station of the Winnipeg Goldeyes - especially as we head into our 10th consecutive season together!" said Adam Glynn, Station Manager at CJNU 93.7 FM. "As a non-profit community radio station, CJNU is only able to stay on the air thanks to the direct support of our listeners and working with many amazing organizations such as the Goldeyes. They do so much to serve our community - particularly through the work of the Field of Dreams Foundation - but from top to bottom, on and off the field, the folks at the Goldeyes are incredible supporters of Winnipeg."

Operated by Nostalgia Broadcasting Cooperative, CJNU 93.7 FM is a not-for-profit community radio station providing Winnipeg's primary broadcast portal to "Boomers and Seniors." It's unique programming includes a nostalgic music focus combined with information about the Winnipeg community and its vital organizations.

Each month, the volunteers of CJNU take their studio to a new location to engage the listening public directly with their community radio station and are actively involved in helping numerous charitable organizations across Manitoba share their important stories.

Trevor Curl, a native of Bellevue, Washington, joined the Goldeyes last season after serving in the same capacity in 2023 with the Auburn Doubledays of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League (Auburn, New York). He spent 2022 as the voice of the Swepsonville Sweepers (Swepsonville, North Carolina) of the Old North State League.

Curl graduated with a Communications degree from Eastern Oregon University (La Grande, Oregon), where he also played two seasons as an infielder for the Mountaineers.

When he was not on the field, Curl could be found calling Eastern Oregon's basketball, volleyball, soccer, and football games.

"We are thrilled to extend our partnership with CJNU 93.7 FM, continuing a long-standing tradition of bringing Goldeyes baseball to our dedicated fans over the airwaves and the Internet," said Goldeyes General Manager Andrew Collier. "The support from the station and our fans has been incredible, and we're excited to build on that during the upcoming season. Re-signing Trevor was also a top priority for us. His passion, deep knowledge of the game, and connection with our fan base make him an integral part of the Goldeyes family. We look forward to many more seasons together."

All Winnipeg Goldeyes radio content on CJNU 93.7 FM can also be heard online at cjnu.ca, BellMTS TV channel 725, and through the TuneIn Radio or similar apps for smartphones and tablets.

For information about 2024 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from October 28, 2024

Goldeyes Extend Radio Broadcast Partnership for 2025 - Winnipeg Goldeyes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.