Goldeyes Exercise Options on 17 Players
November 3, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release
WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes exercised the 2022 options on 17 players on Wednesday.
By exercising their options, the Goldeyes retain the American Association rights to these players for the 2022 season. Each player must still be signed to a new contract.
2022 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Options
RHP Nate Antone
RHP Landen Bourassa
RHP Dylan Burns
IF Dakota Conners
SS Wes Darvill
RHP Joey Gonzalez
LHP Donnie Hart
RHP Austin Henrich
OF Logan Hill
OF Tyler Hill
1B Kyle Martin
OF Max Murphy
IF Raul Navarro
RHP Zac Ryan
LHP Travis Seabrooke
RHP Tyler Smith
C Deon Stafford
Prior to the 2021 season, infielder Kevin Lachance played out his option and is now a free agent, but is not precluded from re-signing with the Goldeyes.
Additionally, the following players have been released since the conclusion of the 2021 season: Catchers Austin Rei and Sonny Ulliana, right-handed pitchers Joseph Camacho, Jorge Gonzalez, Greg Harris, Reed Hayes, Christian James, Eduard Reyes, Jose Vasquez, and Mike Webb.
The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2022 season in May, and expect their schedule to be announced in the coming weeks.
For information on Winnipeg Goldeyes' 2022 season tickets, group outings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.
