Goldeyes Exercise Options on 17 Players

November 3, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes exercised the 2022 options on 17 players on Wednesday.

By exercising their options, the Goldeyes retain the American Association rights to these players for the 2022 season. Each player must still be signed to a new contract.

2022 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Options

RHP Nate Antone

RHP Landen Bourassa

RHP Dylan Burns

IF Dakota Conners

SS Wes Darvill

RHP Joey Gonzalez

LHP Donnie Hart

RHP Austin Henrich

OF Logan Hill

OF Tyler Hill

1B Kyle Martin

OF Max Murphy

IF Raul Navarro

RHP Zac Ryan

LHP Travis Seabrooke

RHP Tyler Smith

C Deon Stafford

Prior to the 2021 season, infielder Kevin Lachance played out his option and is now a free agent, but is not precluded from re-signing with the Goldeyes.

Additionally, the following players have been released since the conclusion of the 2021 season: Catchers Austin Rei and Sonny Ulliana, right-handed pitchers Joseph Camacho, Jorge Gonzalez, Greg Harris, Reed Hayes, Christian James, Eduard Reyes, Jose Vasquez, and Mike Webb.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2022 season in May, and expect their schedule to be announced in the coming weeks.

For information on Winnipeg Goldeyes' 2022 season tickets, group outings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from November 3, 2021

Goldeyes Exercise Options on 17 Players - Winnipeg Goldeyes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.