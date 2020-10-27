Goldeyes Exercise Options on 11 Players

October 27, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release





WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced several transactions on Tuesday, including exercising the 2021 options on 11 players (full list below).

By exercising their options, the Goldeyes retain the American Association rights to these players for the 2021 season. Each player must still be signed to a new contract.

At the conclusion of the 2020 season, the Goldeyes returned right-handed pitcher Frank Duncan (Kansas City), outfielder Jordan George (Kansas City), right-handed pitcher Kent Hasler (Sioux City), catcher John Nester (Cleburne), and infielder/outfielder Darnell Sweeney (Kansas City) to their original clubs. All five had been selected by the Goldeyes in the American Association Dispersal Draft on June 16th.

Additionally, right-handed pitcher Brandon Cumpton's contract was returned to the Mexican League's Diablos Rojos del Mexico City, catcher Nick Oddo was traded to the Frontier League's Schaumburg Boomers to complete an earlier deal from August 4th, and the Goldeyes released outfielder Breland Almadova, left-handed pitcher Evan Grills, and outfielder Jonathan Moroney.

2021 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Options

RHP Nate Antone

RHP Victor Capellan

IF Wes Darvill

OF Willy Garcia

RHP John Gorman

OF Logan Hill

LHP Jose Jose

IF Kevin Lachance

1B Kyle Martin

LHP Mitchell Lambson

RHP Josh Lucas

The 2021 American Association season is scheduled to begin next May. For information on 2021 Winnipeg Goldeyes' season tickets, visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from October 27, 2020

Goldeyes Exercise Options on 11 Players - Winnipeg Goldeyes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.