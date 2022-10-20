Goldeyes Exercise 2023 Player Options
October 20, 2022 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release
WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes exercised the 2023 options on 22 players on Thursday.
By exercising their options, the Goldeyes retain the American Association rights to these players for the 2023 season. Each player must still be signed to a new contract.
2023 Winnipeg Player Options
RHP Freisis Adames
RHP Bryan Blanton
RHP Landen Bourassa
OF Michael Crouse
C Hidekel Gonzalez
LHP Alex Hart
IF Kevin Lachance
RHP Alex Manasa
LHP RJ Martinez
RHP Will McAffer
OF Max Murphy
IF Raul Navarro
OF Reggie Pruitt Jr.
RHP Luis Ramirez
OF Jacob Rhinesmith
RHP Zac Ryan
IF Ian Sagdal
RHP Paul Schwendel
LHP Travis Seabrooke
C Deon Stafford Jr.
LHP Tasker Strobel
RHP Jhon Vargas
Prior to the season, first baseman David Washington played out his option and is now a free agent, but is not precluded from re-signing with the Goldeyes.
The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2023 season next May and expect their full schedule to be released in the coming weeks.
For information on Winnipeg Goldeyes' 2023 season tickets, individual tickets, group outings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.
