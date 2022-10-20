Goldeyes Exercise 2023 Player Options

October 20, 2022 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes exercised the 2023 options on 22 players on Thursday.

By exercising their options, the Goldeyes retain the American Association rights to these players for the 2023 season. Each player must still be signed to a new contract.

2023 Winnipeg Player Options

RHP Freisis Adames

RHP Bryan Blanton

RHP Landen Bourassa

OF Michael Crouse

C Hidekel Gonzalez

LHP Alex Hart

IF Kevin Lachance

RHP Alex Manasa

LHP RJ Martinez

RHP Will McAffer

OF Max Murphy

IF Raul Navarro

OF Reggie Pruitt Jr.

RHP Luis Ramirez

OF Jacob Rhinesmith

RHP Zac Ryan

IF Ian Sagdal

RHP Paul Schwendel

LHP Travis Seabrooke

C Deon Stafford Jr.

LHP Tasker Strobel

RHP Jhon Vargas

Prior to the season, first baseman David Washington played out his option and is now a free agent, but is not precluded from re-signing with the Goldeyes.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2023 season next May and expect their full schedule to be released in the coming weeks.

