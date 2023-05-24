Goldeyes Down Cougars in Thriller

WINNIPEG, MB - Winnipeg first baseman Tommy McCarthy ripped a two-out game-deciding RBI single in the bottom of the tenth inning as the Goldeyes (5-5) defeated the Kane County Cougars (2-8) 3-2 in ten innings. It was the first extra inning game for both this year.

The Goldeyes offense was quiet through six innings. Kane County starter CJ Eldred faced the minimum until Winnipeg third baseman Dayson Croes singled to lead off the bottom of the seventh. With two out, designated hitter Jacob Bockelie (2) tied the game on a two-run homer to right.

Both teams had chances in innings eight and nine to take the lead or win but it went to extra frames. In the top of the tenth, Kane County third baseman T.J. Bennett doubled off the right field wall but the courtesy runner at second base Corneilus Randolph could only get as far as third. With one out, the Goldeyes elected to walk center fielder Jimmy Kerrigan intentionally to load the bases. The strategy worked as Goldeyes pitcher RJ Martinez (1-0) induced Cougars left fielder Dondrei Hubbard hit into a 6-4-3 double play. Martinez pitched a scoreless tenth for the win.

With the game tied going to the bottom of the tenth, Winnipeg put in Tra Holmes to pinch run at second. Pinch hitter Keith Torres sacrificed Holmes to third. The Goldeyes were 90-feet away from a win but catcher Hidekel Gonzalez popped out to second for out number two. That left it up to McCarthy who smoked a ball off the glove of Kane County first baseman Pete Kozma and down the right field. That scored Holmes to end the game.

Goldeyes starter Luis Ramirez struck out five over six innings. He allowed three hits, two runs (one earned), and walked four. Eldred lasted seven innings, he issued four hits, two runs (both earned). The former Kansas City farmhand struck out four with no walks.

Keith Rogolla (0-1) suffered the loss for Kane County.

The teams meet again on Wednesday night with a scheduled first pitch for 6:30 at Shaw Park. The probables are for Kane County--RHP-Tyler Beardsley (0-1) against Winnipeg lefty Travis Seabrooke (1-1).

GOLDEYES SCALES

Croes hitting streak is at seven games. He has ten hits over that time.

Bockelie has now homered for three teams at Shaw Park: Winnipeg, and last season he went deep for Cleburne and Fargo-Moorhead.

Bockelie and Croes share the team lead in RBI's with nine.

Winnipeg used five pitchers, the most for them this year.

The Goldeyes lead the all-time series against the Cougars 14-4. These teams first met in 2021.

