Herold Holds Down the RailCats

The DockHounds started off interim manager Paul Wagner's tenure with a victory Tuesday night, defeating the Gary SouthShore RailCats by a score of 11-2. For Lake Country, starting pitcher Nick Herold went 7 strong innings, allowing 8 hits and just 2 runs, striking out 9 Gary hitters in the process.

Offensively, the DockHounds were firing on all cylinders this evening. For Lake Country 8 of the 9 hitters reached base, scoring 11 runs on 13 hits. Going into the bottom of the 2nd, the Hounds were trailing 2-0. From that point forward, Lake Country never looked back. Harrison Smith tied the ballgame up with a 2-run homer, his first of the year. Jaxx Groshans hit a 2-run shot in the 3rd inning, to give Lake Country their first lead of the night, which they never relinquished. Nick Banks added on with a 3-run bomb in the 4th inning to give the DockHounds some insurance.

Additional offensive standouts on the night included Blake Tiberi who reached base four times for the Hounds on two RBI singles, to go along with two walks. At the bottom of the Lake Country order, Thomas Jones got on base three of his four times up, on two hits, and a walk.

Austin Faith came on to work the final two innings, in relief of Herold. Austin did not allow a hit in his two innings of work, striking out 3 Gary hitters in the process.

The DockHounds will look to lock down their first series win of the season tomorrow tomorrow night at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park against the RailCats. RHP Mike Shawaryn will take the mound for Lake Country as the Hounds try to win their third straight ballgame.

