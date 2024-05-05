Goldeyes' Bats Go Quiet Again in Lincoln

May 5, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







In a low-scoring affair, the Winnipeg Goldeyes were only able to muster two hits in a tough 3-2 loss to the Lincoln Saltdogs at Haymarket Park Sunday afternoon.

The scoring started early in an interesting way due to some unfortunate circumstances for the Saltdogs. Jackson Lindley got the start for Lincoln and in the top of the second inning after recording a strikeout, he threw the next pitch to Rob Emery and immediately felt discomfort. The coaching staff on both sides agreed to end the top of the second and move into the bottom of the frame. Goldeyes starter Joey Matulovich went out for the bottom of the third and gave up a solo home run to make the game 1-0 Lincoln.

For the next four innings, the Goldeyes couldn't scrap anything together until the top of the seventh when the bases were loaded up from three walks. Max Murphy stepped up and hit a medium deep fly ball to center field, which was just deep enough to score to score Andy Armstrong and tie the game 1-1.

Lincoln would immediately retake the lead in the bottom of the frame on another solo home run, this time off Justin Courtney making the game 2-1.

The Saltdogs would play add-on in the bottom of the eighth on an RBI double off Nick Trogrlic-Iverson pushing the game to 3-1.

In the top of the ninth inning, Ramón Bramasco led off with a double down the left-field line and scored on an RBI groundout by Keshawn Lynch moving the deficit to 3-2, but the effort was too little too late.

Matulovich got the start for the Goldeyes. He went five strong innings giving up the one run while striking out seven. Justin Courtney was first out of the bullpen. He pitched two innings, striking out three, walking one, and gave up one run. Trogrlic-Iverson was the last pitcher out of the bullpen. He pitched an inning, giving up one run, and struck out a batter.

Logan Watkins knows the offense is still settling into the new season. "You know, how do you call it a loss? We had an inning rolled where we only had one batter come to the plate. So, I think maybe that was going to be the inning where we put up a four spot," he joked. "It was a good game. Really well pitched on our end, Joey (Matulovich) was efficient and sharp. Guys are still getting their timing back at the plate a little bit, and Lincoln has some good arms this year, so it's good for them to step in there (the box) and see good pitching."

The Goldeyes head off to Kansas City, Kansas to take on the reigning Miles Wolff Cup Champion Monarchs for game Monday and Tuesday to finish off their preseason slate. Monday's contest, originally set for 6:35 p.m., has been moved to 2:00 in the afternoon. The pregame show will get underway at 1:30 on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca.

The Goldeyes begin the 2024 season on the road versus the Cleburne Railroaders on Thursday, May 9. The Home Opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21 at 6:30 p.m. against the Chicago Dogs at Blue Cross Park.

For information about 2024 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, visit the team's official website goldeyes.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.