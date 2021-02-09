Goldeyes Announce 2021 Schedule, Season Begins May 18th

February 9, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes, in conjunction with the American Association, announced their 2021 schedule on Monday.

The Goldeyes open the 2021 season on Tuesday, May 18th on the road against the Sioux Falls Canaries. The Goldeyes' home opener is Friday, May 21st against the Chicago Dogs at Shaw Park.

"We are very excited to share the 2021 schedule with our fans, and look forward to helping play a role in our collective return to normalcy," said Goldeyes' general manager Andrew Collier. "Last year, the American Association demonstrated that games could be played in front of crowds while maintaining a safe environment. We have developed a thorough COVID-19 readiness plan, and look forward to cooperating with local, provincial, and federal leadership in protecting everyone who visits Shaw Park this summer."

Winnipeg Goldeyes COVID-19 Readiness Plan

The American Association returns to a continuous, 100-game format with the league split into two divisions. The top two teams from each division (based on regular season winning percentage) meet in a best-of-five Division Series. The winners then advance to the best-of-five American Association Championship Series.

The Goldeyes remain in the American Association North Division, and compete alongside the Chicago Dogs, Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Gary SouthShore RailCats, Kane County Cougars, and the defending champion Milwaukee Milkmen.

Located in Geneva, Illinois, a western suburb of Chicago, the Cougars join the American Association after spending the previous 29 seasons in the Class-A Midwest League.

The South Division is comprised of the Cleburne Railroaders, Houston Apollos (travel team), Kansas City Monarchs, Lincoln Saltdogs, Sioux City Explorers, and Sioux Falls Canaries.

The Kansas City T-Bones rebranded as the Monarchs, honouring the historic Negro League franchise. Kansas City is home to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

The Apollos will be operated through the independent Pecos League, and their formation was necessitated by the departure of two American Association clubs. The St. Paul Saints elected to become the Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, while the Texas AirHogs ceased operations.

The Goldeyes are scheduled to host all 11 American Association opponents at Shaw Park at least once, and will make at least one visit to the other 10 host cities. As a result of the Apollos serving as a travel team, the Goldeyes play 53 of their 100 games in Winnipeg.

Road game times for the 2021 season will be announced in the coming weeks.

2021 Winnipeg Goldeyes Schedule Breakdown

Chicago Dogs - 6 home, 6 away

Cleburne Railroaders - 3 home, 3 away

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks: 7 home, 8 away

Gary SouthShore RailCats: 6 home, 6 away

Houston Apollos (travel team: 6 home, 0 away

Kane County Cougars: 6 home, 6 away

Kansas City Monarchs: 3 home, 3 away

Lincoln Saltdogs: 4 home, 3 away

Milwaukee Milkmen: 6 home, 6 away

Sioux City Explorers: 3 home, 3 away

Sioux Falls Canaries: 3 home, 3 away

For information on 2021 Goldeyes season tickets, 10-game mini packs, and group tickets, call the Goldeyes' office at (204) 982-BASE, or visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from February 9, 2021

Goldeyes Announce 2021 Schedule, Season Begins May 18th - Winnipeg Goldeyes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.