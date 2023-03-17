Goldeyes Add Three to Roster

March 17, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced Friday that left-handed pitcher RJ Martinez would be returning to the club and that infielders Chris Burgess and Keith Torres have also signed contracts for the upcoming American Association season.

Martinez joined the Goldeyes last spring immediately after completing his final year at Minot State University (Minot, North Dakota). He posted an impressive 8-5 win-loss record with a 4.84 earned run average. The Sun City, California native made 21 appearances, including 12 starts.

Skipper Greg Tagert said "We're thrilled to have RJ back with the Goldeyes. It was a great find by Rick Forney to bring him in mid-season coming off his college career. RJ immediately proved he could pitch at this level, competing extremely well during the Goldeyes' playoff run."

A former Baltimore Orioles farmhand, Burgess spent the 2022 season with the Gary SouthShore RailCats. The 25-year-old hit .189 with a five home runs and 14 runs batted in - both career highs. Burgess played two seasons in the Orioles' system, reaching as high as Double-A Bowie in 2021.

Tagert said, "When looking for players, one goal is to bring in the best fit for the Goldeyes in terms of being a teammate. From everyone I talked to, I heard the same thing about Chris and how valuable he is in that regard. Along with that, he's talented with a great upside. He also showed versatility in the Orioles organization which adds to that value."

A middle infielder, Torres finished a five-year career at California State University, Sacramento (Sacramento, California) in 2022. The Waipahu, Hawaii native posted a .249 career batting average along with 38 doubles, nine home runs, and 85 RBIs.

Of Torres, Tagert said, "Keith has attributes that will always be successful at every level - defense and speed. He's played and excelled in big games in Division I. Casey Dill recommended him out of the California Winter League. As Casey said 'The more you watch him play, the more you like him. He will help win games in different ways.'"

The Goldeyes now have 19 players under contract for 2023. American Association clubs may carry up to 30 players during spring training, which begins May 3rd.

2023 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

RHP Samuel Adames

IF Andy Armstrong

IF Jacob Bockelie

RHP Landen Bourassa

IF Chris Burgess

IF Dayson Croes

OF Najee Gaskins

C Hidekel Gonzalez

RHP Marc-André Habeck

OF Tra Holmes

IF/OF Jordan Howard

LHP Robert Klinchock

LHP RJ Martinez

OF Max Murphy

RHP Luis Ramirez

LHP Travis Seabrooke

C Jackson Smith

IF Keith Torres

OF Javeyan Williams

The Goldeyes open the 2023 season on Thursday, May 11th on the road against the Gary SouthShore RailCats. The home opener is scheduled for Friday, May 19th versus the Lake Country DockHounds at Shaw Park.

For information on Goldeyes season tickets, group outings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from March 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.