Goldeyes Add Seasoned Pitcher Ramirez

December 9, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes signed right-handed pitcher Luis Ramirez on Thursday.

Ramirez reached the Double-A level in 2017 with the Eastern League's Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies), which followed a successful run in the Arizona Diamondbacks' organization. A native of Loma de Cabrera in the Dominican Republic, Ramirez was 7-3 with a 3.76 ERA in 46 relief appearances for two Diamondbacks' affiliates, including the Double-A Southern League's Mobile BayBears. Ramirez finished with an ERA of 2.53 or lower in four consecutive seasons from 2012-15. Now 29 years of age, Ramirez made two Major League spring training appearances for the Rockies in 2017.

"I'm excited to add Luis," said Goldeyes' manager Rick Forney. "He throws strikes with all of his pitches, and can fill many roles on a staff."

Ramirez originally signed with the Cleveland Indians (now Guardians) as an international free agent in 2010 and began his career as an outfielder. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound right-hander hit .259 with 18 RBI in 2010 for Cleveland's Rookie Dominican Summer League affiliate before latching on with the Diamondbacks in 2012. In six seasons on the mound, Ramirez is a combined 13-6 with 18 saves and a 2.86 ERA in 152 relief appearances, averaging 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings. In 2014, Ramirez helped the Hillsboro Hops win the Short Season-A Northwest League championship.

The Goldeyes now have two players under contract for the 2022 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 30 players during spring training (up from 28 in previous seasons), which begins May 5th.

2022 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

RHP Luis Ramirez

RHP Jhon Vargas

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2022 season on Friday, May 13th versus the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Shaw Park.

For information on Winnipeg Goldeyes' 2022 season tickets, group outings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from December 9, 2021

Goldeyes Add Seasoned Pitcher Ramirez - Winnipeg Goldeyes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.