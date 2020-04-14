Goldeyes Add Fourth Member of Team Canada, Two-Time Double-A All-Star

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes signed outfielder Connor Panas and right-handed pitcher John Gorman on Tuesday.

Panas hit a combined .224 in 33 games last season at two levels of the San Diego Padres' organization. The Toronto, Ontario native reached the Triple-A level for the first time in his career, and hit three home runs in 12 contests for the Pacific Coast League's El Paso Chihuahuas. Panas closed out 2019 in his home country, hitting .271 in 24 games for the Can-Am League's Quebec Capitales. The 27-year-old outfielder is also a member of the Canadian National Team, and contributed seven RBI in six tournament matches during Canada's Silver Medal finish at the Pan-Am Games in Lima, Peru. Panas later represented Team Canada at the Premier12 Olympic Qualifier in Seoul, South Korea, and joins fellow Canadians Wes Darvill, Dustin Houle, and Eric Wood on the current Goldeyes' roster. The Goldeyes acquired Panas from Quebec (now members of the Frontier League) on January 29th in exchange for future considerations.

Panas enters his sixth season of professional baseball, and was originally drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the ninth round in 2015 out of Canisius College (Buffalo, New York). A left-handed batter and right-handed defender, Panas is a lifetime .250 hitter with a .421 slugging percentage across 425 games played. Panas has averaged 81 runs scored, 26 doubles, 21 home runs, 76 RBI, and 57 walks per 162 games as a professional. The 6-foot, 218-pound Panas was voted an all-star in the High-A Florida State League as a member of the Dunedin Blue Jays in 2017. Panas led the traditionally pitcher-friendly circuit with 18 home runs, and helped Dunedin to the Florida State League co-championship. The following year, Panas won another championship with the Double-A Eastern League's New Hampshire Fisher Cats. Panas' father, Richard, is a former Major League umpire.

Gorman had eight saves and a 4.76 ERA in 42 relief appearances and one start last season for the Double-A Texas League's Midland RockHounds (Oakland Athletics). In 56.2 innings pitched, Gorman walked 19 and struck out 72 (11.4 strikeouts per nine innings). The Newton, Massachusetts native finished tied for third in the Texas League in appearances, and was voted a Texas League All-Star for a second consecutive year.

Gorman heads into his fifth season of professional baseball, and is 10-10 in his career with 13 saves and a 3.56 ERA in 119 appearances, 118 of them in relief. The 28-year-old right-hander has struck out 176 batters against only 50 walks over 172.0 career innings. During his pro career, Gorman has been effective against hitters from both sides of the plate, holding left-handers to a .248 batting average (222 at bats) and right-handers to a .232 mark (426 at bats). The 6-foot-1, 230-pound Gorman has also excelled in pressure situations, holding the opposition to a .202 average with two outs and runners in scoring position (89 at bats). The Athletics drafted Gorman in the 31st round in 2015 out of Boston College (Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts). Gorman pitched three seasons for the Eagles and ranked tied for fifth in career strikeouts upon departing the program.

The Goldeyes now have 21 players under contract for the 2020 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 28 players during spring training.

