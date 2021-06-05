Goldeyes Add College Batterymates

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes signed right-handed pitcher Mike Webb and catcher Sonny Ulliana on Saturday.

The pair recently completed their college careers together at the University of Rhode Island in Kingston, Rhode Island.

Webb was voted Atlantic 10 All-Conference in 2021, posting a 7-2 record with a 3.24 ERA in 14 starts for the Rams. The Providence, Rhode Island native struck out 68 and walked only 22 in 89.0 innings pitched. Webb is a graduate student at the University of Rhode Island after having been granted an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The 24-year-old right-hander pitched four seasons at Rhode Island College in Providence where he was a combined 11-7 with four saves and a 3.57 ERA in 151.1 innings for the Anchormen from 2017-20. Webb graduated from Rhode Island College in December 2020 with a degree in Nursing.

Ulliana (pronounced yoo-lee-AHN-uh) was a redshirt senior at the University of Rhode Island in 2021 where he hit .331 with five home runs and 35 RBI in 47 games. The Hackensack, New Jersey native added 32 runs scored, 18 doubles, 21 walks, and finished with a .429 on-base percentage. Behind the plate, Ulliana threw out 27 percent of opposing base stealers (13-for-48) while allowing just five passed balls all season.

The Goldeyes have placed catcher Michael Gulino on irrevocable waivers for the purpose of granting his release. Earlier in the week, the Goldeyes released right-handed pitchers Andrew Fernandez and Justin Watland, as well as left-handed pitcher Willie Rios.

The Goldeyes' active roster currently stands at 23 players. American Association clubs may carry up to 25 players for the duration of the 2021 regular season.

The Goldeyes conclude their series with the Milwaukee Milkmen at The Ballpark at Jackson later today with a double header beginning at 3:05 p.m. All the action can be heard locally on CJNU 93.7 FM and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

The Goldeyes will continue to monitor the reopening of the Canada/US border and assess a potential return to Shaw Park in 2021.

In the coming weeks, Winnipeg Goldeyes staff will contact ticket holders with more information and appreciate everyone's patience and understanding.

