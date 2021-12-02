Goldeyes Acquire Dynamic Left-Hander

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes executed a pair of trades on Thursday resulting in the acquisition of left-handed pitcher Tasker Strobel.

Strobel made 32 appearances (three starts, 29 in relief) for the Gary SouthShore RailCats in 2021, finishing with a 3.71 ERA and eight saves. The Avon, Indiana native struck out 70 and walked only 20 across 68.0 innings pitched. Strobel pitched more than one inning in 20 of his 29 relief appearances, including seven bullpen outings of three-plus frames. Strobel ranked first in both innings and strikeouts among American Association pitchers who made less than five starts. Strobel- who will be 27 on Opening Night- was especially tough against Winnipeg, logging 11.2 innings over six appearances without allowing a run.

"I'm excited about the addition of Tasker," said Goldeyes' manager Rick Forney. "I thought he did a fantastic job with the RailCats. As we saw last year, he can go one inning or three, so he brings a lot of flexibility to our bullpen."

Strobel enters his fifth season of professional baseball, and is 4-7 lifetime with eight saves and a 4.42 ERA in 51 games, 45 of them in relief. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound left-hander has averaged 8.8 strikeouts against 3.0 walks per nine innings during his career, and retains rookie classification in 2022. Strobel pitched two seasons at Saint Joseph's College (Rensselaer, Indiana) where he was 7-3 with a 3.17 ERA in 13 starts and one relief appearance as a senior for the Pumas in 2017. Prior to his time at Saint Joseph's, Strobel pitched at Lincoln Trail in Robinson, Illinois.

The Goldeyes acquired Strobel from the Frontier League's Les Aigles de Trois-Rivieres in exchange for right-handed pitcher Austin Henrich and infielder Joe Campagna. Henrich posted a 2.57 ERA in 24.1 innings as a true rookie for the Goldeyes last season. Campagna was acquired from the Frontier League's Washington Wild Things to complete the July 22nd trade that sent right-handed pitcher Daniel Kubiuk to Washington in exchange for a player to be named later.

Strobel must still be signed to a contract for the 2022 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 30 players (up from 28 in previous seasons) during spring training, which begins May 5th.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2022 season on Friday, May 13th versus the Sioux Falls Canaries at Shaw Park.

