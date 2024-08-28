Goldens Drop First Two to Williamsport

August 28, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Trenton Thunder News Release







It was another tough night for the Goldens against the Williamsport Crosscutters as they lost their fourth straight game and their second consecutive loss in the series on Wednesday by a final of 6-5. With the loss the Goldens fall out of first place and find themselves tied at a half game back with three other teams in the league.

The Crosscutters pitching did not allow a Goldens hit until the fifth inning and did not allow a run until the sixth.

Trailing 5-0 in the sixth, Trenton strung together a three-run inning to make it a two-run deficit at 5-3. Hunter Dorraugh brought home the first run with a single into left that scored Andy Blake from second. Later with two down in the inning, the hometown kid Chris Reeder delivered a two-RBI double that scored Dorraugh and O'Reilly.

The Crosscutters would get a run back in their half of the eighth inning after they beat out a near double-play ball to bring home their sixth and final run which proved to be the difference before the ninth inning.

In the ninth the Goldens strung together a late rally with a Santino Rosso RBI-double that scored Ryan Vogel all the way from first base to make it 6-4. O'Reilly would come up with two down and bring home Rosso with an RBI- single into center that made it a one run game.

Williamsport would hold on for the win and earned the series victory over Trenton after taking the first two games.

Your Thunder turn to lefthander Jackson Balzan on the mound in the series finale on Thursday in hopes of getting back in the win column.

Your Thunder look to salvage the series at 7:00 on Thursday Night. Come out to Trenton Thunder Ballpark Thursday August 29th at 7:00 against the Williamsport Crosscutters for Capital City Day and Post Game Fireworks! For tickets and additional information visit trenthonthunder.com/tickets.

