Keys Suffer Tough Loss to Scrappers Wednesday Night

August 28, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Frederick Keys News Release







Frederick, MD - The Frederick Keys dropped the second game of the three-game series to the Mahoning Valley Scrappers Wednesday night, losing by a score of 8-6 at Eastwood Field.

A six-run bottom of the sixth inning for the Scrappers proved to be too much for the Keys to overcome, as they will now prepare for the series finale Thursday night while still in the hunt to punch their ticket to the MLB Draft League championship game on September 5.

Both sides went scoreless in the first inning to begin the night, after Harold Baez (Bethune-Cookman) recorded a scoreless bottom of the first to begin his outing off strong.

After each team went scoreless in the second, the Scrappers took the game's first lead on an RBI single in the bottom of the third, handing the home team a 1-0 lead through three innings of play at Mahoning Valley.

The Keys responded immediately however with a two-run homer off the bat of Keenan Taylor (Purdue), and a bases loaded walk drawn by Brody Fahr (Presbyterian) along with an RBI from Brandon Hylton extended the lead to three at 4-1 for Frederick going into the fifth at Eastwood Field.

Baez got himself his second 1-2-3 inning of the night in the bottom of the fifth while recording a strikeout to end the frame, keeping his team in front by three heading into the sixth at Eastwood Field.

The Scrappers got seven runs in the bottom of the sixth to take their largest lead of the night, as several RBI singles handed the home team the 8-4 advantage entering the seventh inning Wednesday night.

Following a scoreless bottom of the seventh thrown by Rashad Ruff (UCLA) to keep it a four-run ballgame heading into the eighth, Cale Mathison (The Master's) threw a 1-2-3 bottom of the eighth inning, taking the contest into the ninth with the visitors in Frederick still down by four at 8-4.

Despite the Keys getting two runs in the ninth off RBIs from Mike Campagna (San Francisco) and Sam Ruta (Army), the Keys could not complete the comeback as the Keys fell by a score of 8-6 Wednesday night at Mahoning Valley.

The Keys play in their final regular season road game of the year Thursday night in game three of the three-game series against the Scrappers. First pitch from Eastwood Field is set for 7:05 p.m. Thursday night.

