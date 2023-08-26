Going up from Here

Oconomowoc, Wisconsin - Trailing wire-to-wire, the Lake Country DockHounds lost their eighth straight game. The Milwaukee Milkmen took game one of the final home series for Lake Country, 10-5.

In a five run deficit, a Demetrius Sims solo home run and Dustin Woodcock two-run single in the fourth inning made the contest 5-3.

Milwaukee responded immediately with a run in the next two innings before delivering the dagger with back-to-back home runs in the seventh inning. Two five-run spurts were all the Milkmen needed.

Two unearned runs scored in the eighth inning on a Marek Chlup triple and Will Salas single. The tying run was in the hole, but two was all Lake Country could salvage.

Mike Shawaryn struck out six, but four walks doomed his start, allowing six runs in 5.2 innings. Keisy Portorreal set down the first three he faced, but five of the last six reached, three of which got extra-bases, which led to four runs.

Gabriel Jaramillo and Brady Kais shined to limit the damage in the final three frames.

Juan Hillman gets the ball Saturday with the DockHounds still in a tie for the final playoff spot in American Association East division. First pitch will be at 6:05.

