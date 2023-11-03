Goehring Gets Three Points in Marksmen Debut, Team Pounds Ice Bears for Third Straight Win

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - Todd Goehring scored and had two assists in his Marksmen debut to help Fayetteville take a 5-2 win over the Knoxville Ice Bears at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum Friday.

The Marksmen jumped on the scoresheet early against the Ice Bears when Tyler Kobryn (2) potted a rebound off the goaltender's pad at 2:20 of the frame. Connor Fedorek (2) started the play to Dalton Hunter (1) in his own zone. Hunter skated up the near side of the ice before making a move away from the Knoxville defenseman inside the blueline and creating the rebound with a shot from the mid-slot. Two minutes and 21 seconds later, Fayetteville added to its lead. The newest addition to the lineup, Goehring (1), factored in for his professional hockey point with the secondary assist. Goehring entered the zone on the rush and stopped up as Cam Cook (3) grabbed the puck from him and got to the faceoff circle before sending a cross-slot pass to Max Johnson (3) to make a 2-0 game. Knoxville answered with a goal of its own in the final five minutes, but the Marksmen held onto their 2-1 lead, and 14-10 shot advantage, heading into the intermission.

Neither side could find the back of the net in the second period, and Conor O'Brien turned aside an additional 9 shots as his Knoxville counterpart saved 11 for a shot total of 25-19 in favor of Fayetteville.

The Marksmen offense cashed in again early in the third period when Goehring (2) intercepted a puck in the near corner and fed it to Cook (4) behind the net before Johnson (4) finished off the play with a point-blank, top-shelf goal at 3:29. Turning giveaways into goals, the scoring continued for the visitors. Matt Araujo (2) grabbed a Knoxville dump-in and passed it sneakily off the glass ahead to Cook in neutral ice. Cook (5) then entered the o-zone and sent it to Goehring (1), who caught the puck in stride and rifled home a snap-shot from the high slot to make a 4-1 game at 7:19 of the final regulation period. Later, while on a delayed powerplay with an extra attacker in the zone, Nick Parody (2) kept the blueline and passed to Kyle Soper (2) down low, before Soper sent a cross-ice pass to Simon Boyko (3) to bury in front. The fifth Marksmen goal made it a 5-1 game with just 3:08 left in the game. The Ice Bears found the back of the net about a minute later to cut into their deficit, but Fayetteville held on for the 5-2 final and a 38-28 edge in shots.

The Marksmen will host the Ice Bears at the Crown Coliseum on Pro Wrestling Night featuring WWE HOF Mick Foley, presented by MetroNet Saturday November 4 at 6 p.m.

