Goaltender Kevin Resop Signs with Ice Flyers

September 5, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

PENSACOLA, Fla. - The Pensacola Ice Flyers and Kevin Resop have agreed to terms for the 2024-25 season.

"Kevin is a goalie that can steal a win for his team at any time," explained Head Coach Gary Graham. "I watched him come in and play us at the end of the season and was fantastic, then watched him go into Fayetteville after our game and have a 40 save shutout. He spent a couple months in ECHL and reports from those teams were great in how hard he practiced and competed everyday. He will fit in perfectly with the mindset that our team will have this year."

Resop, 27, started his professional career during the 2021-22 season with the SPHL Quad City Storm where he recorded a 9-5-2 record, a .909 save percentage (SV%), and a 2.60 goals-against average (GAA) in 16 games. The St. Petersburg, Florida, native played 40 games with the Storm during the 2022-23 season where he recorded a 14-22-0 record, a .916 save percentage (SV%), and a 2.69 goals-against average (GAA) in 40 games before being called up to the ECHL Fort Wayne Komets. Resop played 10 games for the Storm last season and recorded a 5-5-0 record, a .911 save percentage (SV%), and a 3.40 goals-against average (GAA). Following those games he had two stops with the ECHL Kansas City Mavericks and the ECHL Wichita Thunder.

"I'm looking forward to meeting the team and everyone within the organization," said Resop. "It's a new experience for me but to have the chance to play hockey in Florida again is surreal and I'm just excited for the opportunity. I've heard nothing but great things about playing in Pensacola and the fan base there. Obviously, it's a long season so I just want to bring a consistency every day and use my experiences from the last couple years to be ready for whatever Gary asks from me."

