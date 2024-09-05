Defenseman Ensor Re-Signs with Knoxville

The Knoxville Ice Bears have re-signed defenseman Seth Ensor for training camp to begin the 2024-25 season. The sixth-year pro returns for his second season in Knoxville after appearing in 47 games a year ago.

"I'm thrilled to be back with the Ice Bears for another season," said Ensor. "Knoxville has truly become a second home for me and I'm excited to continue playing for such a passionate fanbase. I'm ready to give everything I've got on the ice and help lead this team back to its historic success."

Ensor spent two seasons with Pensacola before signing with Knoxville during the 2023 offseason. He spent his first two seasons in the FPHL after wrapping up his collegiate career with Gustavus Adolphus. He has 14 goals and 44 points in 151 career SPHL games.

"Seth logged a lot of minutes the last few seasons," said head coach John Gurskis. "With over 200 games of pro experience we're looking for him to be a steady presence on the back end."

The Ice Bears open their 23rd season Friday, Oct. 18 at Evansville. The team's home opener will be the following Friday, Oct. 25 at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. Knoxville will host Huntsville on Oct. 11 for a preseason game.

