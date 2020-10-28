Goaltender Chase Perry Returns to the Ice Flyers

Pensacola, Fla. - The Pensacola Ice Flyers and head coach Rod Aldoff have announced the return of goaltender Chase Perry for the 2020-21 season that is set to being on Dec. 26.

Perry returns to Pensacola after having a solid rookie season between the pipes. He had a 13-8-7 record with a 2.49 goals against average, and a .904 save percentage. He recorded his professional shutout on Dec. 6, 2019 in a 2-0 victory over Huntsville in Pensacola.

"I am very excited to have signed back with Ice Flyers," Perry stated. "The entire Ice Flyers organization is top notch and I am happy to be a part of it for a second year."

"Having Chase back is a great thing for our team as he is a superb person and comes to the arena everyday to compete and to get better," Aldoff commented. "He played very well for us and was very consistent all year. I expect him to come in with a ton of confidence and start this year right where he left off."

The 6-foot-3, Andover, Minn. native played his collegiate hockey at NCAA Division I RPI (Rensselaer Polytech Institute). Perry was also selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the fifth round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

"Chase is a great player to coach. He is the type of player and person we want in our dressing room," Aldoff added.

Perry finished off by stating, "I am looking forward to getting back to the gulf coast with the boys, playing in front of our great fans and competing for a championship."

