Goalie Nick Cirka Joins the Mooseheads

December 27, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

General Manager Cam Russell secured a big piece of the goaltending future for the Halifax Mooseheads on Friday by adding 2024 draft pick Nick Cirka to the roster.

The 6-foot-2, 16-year-old Cirka was selected in the seventh round by the Moose in June's QMJHL Entry Draft and comes to the team following after playing 14 games this season split between the Yale Jr. Bulldogs U18 AAA program (12) and Taft School (2). He is a native of Westmount, QC and also spent the 2023-24 season with Taft School in Connecticut in the USHS Prep league.

"We are extremely excited to have Nick in Halifax. We liked what we saw from him in camp and think that he plays at an elite level. He will be a key part of the future the team," Russell said.

Cirka attended training camp with the Mooseheads and appeared in intrasquad action but did not participate in preseason games in order to maintain his NCAA eligibility. He has decided to join the Mooseheads roster following the recent rule changes by the NCAA to allow players to suit up in the Canadian Hockey League. Cirka will wear jersey #39 and joins veterans Mathis Rousseau and Jack Milner as goaltenders on the roster.

He will be active and in uniform for tomorrow night's game when Halifax returns to action on the road in Acadie-Bathurst at 7pm. The Moose will play a home-and-home series with Cape Breton to close out the 2024 calendar year. Halifax visits the Eagles on Monday December 30th before coming home to ring in the new year at Scotiabank Centre against the Eagles on Tuesday, December 31st at 2pm. Tickets are officially sold-out for the New Year's Eve contest.

