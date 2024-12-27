Eagles Open Second Half in Charlottetown against the Islanders

December 27, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







The QMJHL's Christmas break is over and the Cape Breton Eagles have arrived in Charlottetown to begin the second half of the season against the Islanders.

It will be a new look Eagles team to kick off the post-Chistmas season.The Eagles have parted ways with forward Emile Ricard and defenseman Etienne Dejsardins, and brought in a trio of 19 years olds- forwards Alexandre Guy & Lewis Gendron, along with defenseman Andrew Brown. Another 19 year old, Alexis Cournoyer, has been acquired from Baie-Comeau and will serve as the Eagles backup goaltender with Jakub Milota away at the world juniors. Cournoyer currently has the best save percentage in the MHL while playing with Truro.

Guy was acquired from Val-d'Or, and after battling through injury in the first half this season is looking to reclaim the form that saw him score 23 goals last season. Gendron was the second leading scorer on a strong Sherbrooke side, with 26 points in 29 games. Brown, who has a commit to play in the NCAA with St. Lawrence University, elected to come to Cape Breton following the rule change regarding NCAA eligibility. Brown had 19 points in 23 games for Nanaimo in the BCHL.

Charlottetown finished the first half of the strong, winning six of their final ten games. The rebuild is on though, with the Isles moving their third and fourth leading scorers Alexis Michaud & Egor Goriunov. A pair of 18 year olds lead the way with leading point getter Matthew Butler along with Ross Campbell, younger brother of former Eagles forward Jack Campbell. Another familiar face the Eagles will see is former Cape Breton forward Will Shields, who has missed all four Eagles/islanders games this season due to injury.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

Venue: Eastlink Centre, Charlottetown, PEI

Puck drop: 7 PM AST

Web coverage: https://shorturl.at/k6RWd

Television: Eastlink

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/31250/

CAPE BRETON CHARLOTTETOWN

7th Eastern Conference, 13-14-3-1 (Away: 6-6-2-1) RECORD T8th Eastern Conference, 12-16-2-1 (Home: 7-7-2-0)

0-1-1-0 CURRENT STREAK 0-1-0-0

94GF/105GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 85GF/101GA

1-2-1-0 SEASON SERIES 3-1-0-0

December 14th, Cape Breton 2 @ Moncton 7 LAST GAME RESULT December 14th, Charlottetown 1 @ Halifax 3

Jacob Newcombe (28 points in 31 games) LEADING SCORER Matthew Butler (27 points in 31 games)

13th, 20% (Away: 8th, 22%) POWER PLAY 10th, 22.3% (Home: T10th, 19.6%)

11th, 77.7% (Away: 7th, 81%) PENALTY KILL 9th, 79.3% (Home: 13th, 73.5%)

N/A INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) Mathis Valente, Zackary Plamandon

