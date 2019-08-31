GJ's Streak Ends in Lopsided Loss

Grand Junction's six-game winning streak came to an end on Friday night as the Raptors salvaged a win in the series finale by a score of 13-3.

Things got off to another positive start for the Rockies as they scored in the first inning for the sixth straight game thanks to a two-out, two-run single from Brenton Doyle that put his team on top 2-0.

However, after two perfect innings to start his outing, Jared Horn was tagged for six Raptors' runs as he allowed six hits while the defense behind him committed two errors in the frame to help Ogden take a 6-2 lead in the third.

After the Raptors got another in the fourth on Jeremy Arocho's RBI double, the Rox manufactured a run with an RBI groundout from Julio Carreras in the fifth. The Dinos immediately responded with a Ryan Ward RBI double in the bottom half.

While the bullpen no-hit the Junction offense, Austin Chubb's squad combined for five runs in their final two innings at the plate highlighted by Ward's towering three-run homer in the seventh.

With his seventh five-plus inning start, Jeronimo Castro earned the victory for Odgen but after his departure, Corey Merrill, Mitchell Tyranski, and Nick Robertson combined to allow just one base runner through four innings with six strikeouts to help solidify the win.

Horn took his first loss of the season for the visitors after lasting 3.1 innings and allowing seven runs, four earned, on eight hits, and two strikeouts.

Now one game under .500, the Rox return home on Saturday to begin their final home series of the regular season against the Rocky Mountain Vibes.

