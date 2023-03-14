GJ Jackalopes Hire New Manager

GRAND JUNCTION, Colorado - The Grand Junction Jackalopes are pleased to announce the hiring of Chris Knabenshue as the club's manager for the 2023 season.

Knabenshue replaces James Frisbie, who departs for the Washington Nationals as part of their Major League coaching staff.

"We wish James the best with the Nationals and are very excited to have Chris Knabenshue on board," Jackalopes President Mick Ritter said.

Knabenshue, 59, brings a wealth of baseball experience to the Grand Valley. The Colorado native played at the University of Northern Colorado before eleven years of professional baseball, reaching as high as AAA. Since his playing days, Knabenshue has primarily been a scout, working most recently in the Phillies and Braves organizations. His coaching experience includes serving as the head coach of Dallas Baptist University in the early 2000s and, more recently, working with an elite high school scout team on the Front Range.

"Hopefully [my time as a scout] will help in bringing players to Grand Junction. I think what I've been really good at is evaluating talent." Knabenshue said. "As we get deeper into my time here. The more players I am going to be able to see and the more knowledge I will have about the level of competition."

Because of the nature of his hiring, Knabenshue has a largely complete roster to begin with--something he plans to take "spring training" to get acquainted with.

"We're going to have to let the process take its time. I haven't seen anything but film and past statistics on these guys. Most of it's going to take place when we get our people together and work 'em out."

Knabenshue is looking to round out his staff with a pitching coach.

"A pitching coach is a priority for me right now," Knabenshue said.

One of the most challenging parts of managing in the minor and independent leagues is balancing player development with winning baseball games. It doesn't get any easier when you're trying to repeat as league champions.

"No pressure, right" Knabenshue jokes.

"I think what we're going to do is control what we can control," Knabenshue said.

While Knabenshue comes over from the other side of the mountains, he does have Grand Junction ties. Not only has he scouted at the JUCO World Series, held each year at Sam Suplizio Field, but he even played for the field's namesake when in the minor leagues.

Knabenshue and the Jackalopes begin their title defense on May 23rd in Ogden. The home opener is set for June 6th.

