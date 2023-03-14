PaddleHeads Acquire Former 10th Round Pick Austin Bernard from Tri-City Valley Cats

Missoula, MT. - As the days officially start to get longer, the Missoula PaddleHeads are starting to gear up for spring training. Today, the PaddleHeads have officially announced they have acquired catcher, Austin Bernard via trade from the Tri-City Valley Cats. Bernard, a former 10th round MLB draft pick has officially signed with the PaddleHeads for 2023.

Bernard began his professional baseball career in 2017 with the Boise Hawks when they were a part of the Northwest League. In his rookie year, he had 138 plate appearances and finished with a .231 batting average.

After moving through the Rockies system, he found his way to the Frontier League with the Tri-City Valley Cats in 2022 where he appeared in 17 games hitting .283/.377/.391.

This move was facilitated by Manager, Michael Schlact after 2023 PaddleHeads Catcher Robert Brooks was signed to the Rays a few weeks prior. Manager Michael Schlact has built the roster with the best winning percentage in all of professional baseball each of the past two seasons, but his eyes are set on 2023.

Bernard will be one of three catchers currently on the PaddleHeads roster fighting for a spot in the starting lineup come opening day.

