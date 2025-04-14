Giveaways, Fireworks & Top Prospect Pitching Matchups Highlight Renegades Homestand

April 14, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, return home on Tuesday, April 15 to begin a six-game series with the Wilmington Blue Rocks, the High-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals.

Gates open to all guests 60 minutes prior to the game's scheduled first pitch, and 90 minutes prior to the game for Renegades Season Ticket Members. Single-game tickets for this week's homestand begin at just $5 plus taxes and fees. Please note probable pitchers are subject to change.

Tuesday, April 15 - All About Baseball Night & Jackie Robinson Day Celebration - 6:05 p.m. first pitch

Day of the Week Promotion: Baseball Bingo presented by People USA

Probable Pitchers: RHP Carlos Lagrange (Yankees #18 prospect) vs. RHP Mikey Tepper

The homestand begins with All About Baseball Night and the annual Jackie Robinson Day celebration, celebrating Jackie's contributions to the game of baseball. The night is also the first of two Rascal's Reading Challenge nights with students who have successfully completed Rascal's Reading Challenge receiving a free ticket to the game. For more information on Rascal's Reading Challenge, click here.

Wednesday, April 16 - Everything Goes Wrong!! - 6:05 p.m. first pitch

Day of the Week Promotion: We Care Wednesday presented by Westchester Medical Center Health Network & Wine Wednesday presented by Benmarl Winery

We Care Wednesday Organization: Angels of Light, a non-profit based out of the Hudson Valley with its headquarters in Millbrook, New York. They serve 11 counties in the Hudson Valley with a mission to assist children and families in the Hudson Valley with life-threatening illnesses or whose life has been altered due to an accident or loss of life.

Probable Pitchers: RHP Ben Hess (Yankees #3 prospect) vs. LHP Alex Clemmey (Nationals #5 prospect)

The Hindenburg. The Titanic. The movie "Cats". The Renegades pay tribute to some of the biggest disasters in history as Murphy's Law takes root at Heritage Financial Park.

Thursday, April 17 - Hoops & Sneakerheads Night - 6:05 p.m. first pitch

Day of the Week Promotion: Jersey Thursday presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union & Happy Hour Thursday

Giveaway: Renegades Basketball Jersey presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union for first 1,000 fans.

Probable Pitchers: RHP Josh Grosz vs. RHP Riley Cornelio

The Renegades celebrate the game of basketball with some special guests at Heritage Financial Park. The first 1,000 fans receive a Renegades basketball jersey as part of the first Jersey Thursday of the season presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union.

Friday, April 18 - Teacher Appreciation Night - 7:05 p.m. first pitch

Day of the Week Promotion: Fireworks Friday

Probable Pitchers: LHP Kyle Carr (Yankees #19 prospect) vs. LHP Jackson Kent (Nationals #20 prospect)

The Renegades kick off the weekend with the second Fireworks Friday of the season at Heritage Financial Park. In celebration of Teacher Appreciation Night, the Renegades are offering a special Teacher Appreciation Ticket Offer featuring a ticket and a $10 stadium credit to use for food or merchandise.

Saturday, April 19 - Pickleball Night - 5:05 p.m. first pitch

Day of the Week Promotion: Giveaway Saturday

Giveaway: Renegades pickleball paddle for first 1,000 fans.

Michelob Ultra Concert Series: Lou Giangrande

Probable Pitchers: RHP Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (Yankees #7 prospect) vs. RHP Travis Sthele

The weekend continues on Saturday evening as the Renegades celebrate one of the fastest-growing sports in America, Pickleball, with a Pickleball Paddle giveaway for the first 1,000 fans through the gates at Heritage Financial Park. The third installment of the 2025 Michelob Ultra Concert Series sees Lou Giangrande performing a set of TYPE music in The Valley adjacent to the Michelob Ultra Party Patio beginning at 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 20 - Easter - 2:05 p.m. first pitch

Day of the Week Promotion: Sunday Family Funday, Bark in the Park, and Kids (and Dogs) Run the Bases presented by CDPHP

Probable Pitchers: RHP Bryce Cunningham (Yankees #5 prospect) vs. RHP Mikey Tepper

The week wraps up on Sunday with another Sunday Family Funday. As with every Sunday home game at Heritage Financial Park, April 20 will be a Bark in the Park game, with fans encouraged to bring their dogs to the game, as well as featuring a postgame Kids (and Dogs) Run the Bases presented by CDPHP. Members of Rascal's Kids Club presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union receive a free ticket to every Sunday game as part of their membership, and will be allowed to line up first for Kids Run the Bases.

Single game tickets are available for purchase online at www.hvrenegades.com/tickets, over the phone by calling the Renegades Ticket Office at (845) 838-0094, or in-person at the Renegades Ticket Office at Heritage Financial Park.

