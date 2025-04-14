Orion Kerkering Bobbleheads on July 27th for Space Day

April 14, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws will celebrate Space Day on Sunday, July 27th and the first 1,000 fans will receive an Orion Kerkering Astronaut Bobblehead thanks to Taylor Pork Roll!

Kerkering played with the BlueClaws in 2023 and debuted later in the season with the Phillies. He became the first player to play for both the BlueClaws and Phillies in the same season (non-rehab).

Please note that this bobblehead will only be given to the first 1,000 fans through the gates. Gates open at 12:00 pm for the general public.

