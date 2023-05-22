Gill's Minnows Kids Club: Free Registration Now Open

Mequon, WI - Registration is open for Gill's Minnows Kids Club for the 2023 season. This year, registration is completely free courtsey of Port Washington State Bank (Member FDIC). Gill's Minnows Kids Club is intended for ages 4-12.

All kids club members will receive a membership card, 3 Reserved Grandstand vouchers for the 2023 season, 3 Kids Zone passes for the 2023 season, and 10% off at the Tackle Box Team Store at Moonlight Graham Field.

Registration is open until June 15th. Kids club memberships can be picked up beginning June 1st at the Chinooks office in Menomonee Falls or the following Port Washington State Bank branches: Mequon, Thiensville, and Grafton. If you pick up your membership at a PWSB branch, you will receive a free Chinooks hat.

Season 11 is presented by Port Washington State Bank (Member FDIC). The 2023 season kicks off on Friday, June 2nd at 6:35pm. Season, mini game packages, group tickets, and single game tickets are currently on sale. Our full promotional schedule can be found on our website.

