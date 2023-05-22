Hot Tots Make History

May 22, 2023 - Northwoods League







MINOT, ND - The Minot Hot Tots have been building up to their home opener game, and now with only a week left of the pre-season, the team is excited to announce that the first game is sold out.

"The support from the community of Minot has been tremendous," said Monica Blake, General Manager and Managing Partner. "We can't thank all of our fans enough for their support."

Minot has a long history of baseball and the Hot Tots are happy to carry on the legacy through their inaugural season. As the newest team in Minot, the Hot Tots have been working to not only bring high-quality baseball but create must-see events that people of all ages want to attend.

"There's nothing better than a sold-out sporting event, and we're excited to bring the electric sold-out atmosphere back to Corbett Field for the first time in a very long time," said Blake.

Reportedly, the last time Corbett Field has seen a sold-out game was back in the 90s during the era of the Minot Mallards. Currently, the team has been working to fill not only the 570-person grandstand but also 2 new corporate areas and 2 group areas that also comprise the seating options in the ballpark.

The mission of the Hot Tots has always been to bring family-friendly entertainment to every game, and to make each game feel more like a circus, than just a baseball game. The Home Opener will reflect that mission by celebrating the Minot community with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and bringing exceptional on-field games and entertainment in between innings, rather than just being an inaugural game for the new baseball team. Opening night won't be the only sold-out Hot Tots game at Corbett Field this summer.

"While Opening Day will be jam-packed with special Inaugural Season festivities, each of our games will be filled with nonstop entertainment," Blake said. "If fans want to get in on the action, they can still purchase tickets to some of our best nights of the year."

Some of the other best games include Napoleon Dynamite night on June 8, which was the most requested theme night by fans on social media for the team. There are also games that in include entertainment like nothing fans have seen before, like Mad Chad the chainsaw juggler on June 9, Xpogo the pogo stick stunt team on August 4, and The Feud bringing your favorite game show to you on August 11. Plus fans can check out other theme nights like Harry Potter, Night, Star Wars Night, Mallards Night, Military Appreciation Night, Hunger Games Night, and more! Plus, fans can watch the newest rivalry in the state, the Dakota Dust Up between the Bismarck Larks and the Hot Tots.

Fans looking for tickets to these high-quality games should head to www.hottotsbaseball.com or call the Hot Tots office at 701-838-8687 to claim their seats before they're sold out too.

