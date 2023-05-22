Kingfish Introduce Improvements for 2023 Season

May 22, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kenosha Kingfish News Release







As the calendar turns from May to June, baseball fans in Kenosha can count on Historic Simmons Field to open and for the Kingfish to take the field. For 2023, fans can expect new improvements during their trip to the ballpark.

The Kingfish are entering their tenth season, all of which have been played at Historic Simmons Field. As Opening Day day approaches on May 29, the organization is set to improve the game day experience of their fans.

For the first time, the Kingfish are introducing a mobile concessions ordering program. Fans can follow the QR code on the website to place their order. The mobile order pickup station will be located on the left side of the main concession stand to help reduce wait times.

The final installation of Historic Simmons Field's concessions is a new signature ice cream sundae, which will be served in a mini helmet. The Elvis Sundae combines a sweet treat and a unique souvenir from your day at the ballpark.

A recycling program is also being introduced to the ballpark to encourage green habits on gamedays. For the first time, recycling-specific receptacles will be found throughout the park.

In addition to new concession options, stadium parking lots have undergone improvements. The front lot has been repaved and the back lot has been lined with designated spots for better accessibility and organization. Along with the newly paved parking lots, there have been multiple other beautification efforts made to the 104-year-old park. New flowers have been planted around the park to go with freshly renovated party areas.

Lastly, in a mirror move following Major and Minor League Baseball, a pitch clock system will be implemented for all 2023 Northwoods League games.

While tradition is very significant for the Kenosha Kingfish and Historic Simmons Field, improvement of the game and the facility is important to bringing the very best gameday experience to players and fans alike.

The Kingfish open their 2023 season at home on May 29th at 1:35 PM against the defending champion Kalamazoo Growlers.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from May 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.