Gifford's Ice Cream to Produce Mainer-Favorite Sea Dogs Biscuit

April 28, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Sea Dogs Biscuit is back! Today, the Sea Dogs announced that Gifford's Ice Cream will serve as the team's official ice cream partner and will supply the popular Sea Dogs Biscuit. The Gifford family, a fifth-generation ice cream maker behind what is affectionately known as "HomeMaine ice cream", will start supplying the Sea Dogs Biscuit for the 2021 baseball season on Tuesday, May 4th at the team's first home game against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

The popular Sea Dogs Biscuit, consisting of Gifford's vanilla ice cream sandwiched between two chocolate chip cookies, will be available at Hadlock Field during all Sea Dogs home games, Gifford's five family-owned stands throughout central Maine, select partner stands all over New England, and various retailers across the state.

"In searching for a new ice cream vendor, it was extremely important to us to find a Maine-based company that shared our same core values," stated Sea Dogs President & General Manager Geoff Iacuessa. "Gifford's has a remarkable reputation for providing delicious award-winning ice cream and has been a business and community leader in Maine for generations. We are extremely proud to be partnering with this Maine family-owned company."

To welcome Gifford's to the team, the Sea Dogs' have renamed the right-field pavilion seats at Hadlock Field, which will now be known as the Gifford's HomeMaine Ice Cream Pavilion. The pavilion is modeled after the "Monster Seats" at Fenway Park, where fans have spacious countertop seating with spectacular views of the field and are the only place in the ballpark that you have an opportunity to catch a homerun ball.

"The Sea Dogs season is something our family has looked forward to each year since we were kids, and the Gifford's team is so excited to join forces with the Sea Dogs organization," said JC Gifford, VP of Sales for Gifford's Ice Cream. "Ice cream is about making people happy-and what better way to celebrate Maine summer than having a Sea Dogs Biscuit at Hadlock Field?"

Gifford's has a recent history of partnering with New England professional sports teams to share the goodness that is HomeMaine ice cream. In March 2021, they announced a new partnership with the Boston Celtics and rolled out Full Quart Pretz, the official flavor of the NBA team. Additionally, Gifford's serves as the official ice cream of both the New England Patriots® and the Boston Bruins® with Power Play Fudge as the official flavor of the Bruins and Dough Your Job as the official flavor of the Patriots.

"We're honored to partner with this likeminded team that has brought a smile to Mainer's faces for decades," concluded JC Gifford. "Go grab your Sea Dog Biscuit on May 4th!"

