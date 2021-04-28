Akron RubberDucks Safety Plan Approved for Home May Home Games

(AKRON, OHIO) - In conjunction with the Ohio Department of Health, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan, and the Summit County Health Department, the Akron RubberDucks are thrilled to announce that their plan to host safe, socially-distanced home games during the month of May with 47% capacity has been approved. As a result of this approval, previously-unavailable tickets for the month of May, including Opening Day May 4, are now available for purchase by calling the Akron RubberDucks ticket office at (330) 253-5153.

This Responsible Reopening plan as outlined by the RubberDucks will safely utilize approximately 3,600 seats at Canal Park, which represents 47% of the 7,630 total seating capacity. The RubberDucks' plan was co-developed with Summa Health, with consultation from Dr. Thomas File, Chair, Infectious Disease Division.

Additional, previously-unavailable tickets for all twelve RubberDucks May home games, including the Union Home Mortgage "Welcomes You Home" Home Opener on May 4, are now available because of this increase in ballpark capacity. Fans are encouraged to secure their seats now as these tickets are expected to sell quickly due to high demand and limited quantity. The RubberDucks ticket office are available by phone at (330) 253-5153 or by email at ticketservice@akronrubberducks.com.

The RubberDucks' seating plan follows all health guidelines for social distancing of fans at Canal Park by utilizing a staggered seating method, which allows for fans to be seated in pods of 2, 4, 6, or 8 people. Guests attending an event as a group/family who chose to sit together may do so, and groups are encouraged to consist of people who have been in past or frequent contact with the other group members.

"We have been working diligently to develop this plan to safely host RubberDucks home games this season for our fans and community," said Akron RubberDucks Owner, Ken Babby. "With this seating plan and our safety guidelines, we are completely confident that everyone who visits Canal Park this summer can enjoy a night of safe, affordable, family fun. We are truly grateful for the hard work of Dr. File and all of our local and state health officials for helping to ensure the safety of all fans, employees, and players here at Canal Park."

Per Major League Baseball, all fans will be required to wear an appropriate mask/face covering over their mouth and nose at all times inside the ballpark, except while actively eating or drinking in their designated seating location. Eating and drinking is strictly prohibited outside of a fan's designated seating location. Neck gaiters and face masks with a breathing valve will not be permitted at Canal Park. Guests experiencing COVID-related symptoms will be asked not to attend events at Canal Park.

All areas of Canal Park with nontraditional stadium seating will be available and will maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet of unoccupied space between guest parties. Guests will not be permitted to congregate in any area of the ballpark, including lines for ticket purchases, concessions purchases, etc.

All lines for box offices, security check points, and gate entry into Canal Park will be queued marked at every interval of 6 feet in order for fans to easily maintain social distancing. All gates at Canal Park will be clearly marked as "Enter Only" or "Exit Only" so as to prevent congregating.

"We know that things will look just a little bit different here at the ballpark during the 2021 season, but we simply can't wait to welcome our fans home to Canal Park this summer!" said Akron RubberDucks General Manager, Jim Pfander. "The safety of our fans will always be our top priority, and this reopening plan allows us to host RubberDucks games in the most responsible way while providing the best ballpark experience to our fans that have waited so long to return to Canal Park."

The Akron RubberDucks will continue to follow all health and safety protocols as outlined by Gov. DeWine, Mayor Horrigan, and state and local health officials. RubberDucks staff members are available by phone and email to answer any questions or concerns.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. The RubberDucks season, powered by FirstEnergy, opens at home May 4 against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit www.akronrubberducks.com. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter at @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram at @akronrubberducks.

