Giants Take Twin-Bill from Sixers, Sweep Four-Game Set

May 17, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Inland Empire 66ers News Release





San Jose, CA- The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino dropped both games of a double-header on Thursday on Thursday at Excite Ballpark in San Jose. The pair of victories completed a four-game sweep for the Giants (18-23) at the expense of Inland Empire (18-23).

Game One of the twin-bill was a tight affair with strong pitching for both sides. Inland Empire got on the board first with two in the first as the after Franklin Torres walked and Torii Hunter Jr. doubled against starter Aaron Phillips. Each scored on sac flies by Devin Davis and Michael Cruz respectively for a 2-0 advantage. Cooper Criswell started for Inland Empire and threw well but made a costly mistake in the second as David Villar tagged a two-run homer to tie the game. Criswell threw a career-high 5.2 IP and matched a career best six Ks in a no-decision. The game remained tied until the seventh when Sixers' reliever Austin Warren (1-3) walked Villar to open the frame. A sac bunt pushed pinch-runner Kyle McPherson to second and he scored on the game-winning single by Jett Manning. Joey Marciano (2-0) earned the win with two perfect innings of relief. In game two the Sixers took a 1-0 lead on Kevin Williams Jr.'s RBI double in the second scoring Kyle Survance Jr. who extended his hit streak to eight games with a single. That was the only run the Sixers scored against John Gavin (2-2) who fanned five in five innings en route to the Giants 7-1 win. Villar broke the tie with his second second-inning two-run homer of the day. The Giants capped highlighted their offensive surge with Fabian Pena's two run home in the four-run fourth against IE starter Andrew Wantz (3-3).

The Sixers open a series at Stockton on Friday at 7:10pm. The contest can be heard live at 66ers.com.

