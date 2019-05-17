Mark Karaviotis Walks It Off, Rawhide Win 1-0

May 17, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Visalia Rawhide News Release





VISALIA,CA- In a game that lasted less than two and a half hours, there were only seven hits and one run scored. Rawhide starter, Shumpei Yoshikawa, pitched a career-high five innings while allowing only one hit and striking out a career-high eight. The starter for Modesto, Ljay Newsome , pitched six scoreless innings while allowing three hits and a walk and striking out nine.

Cole Bartlett pitched three innings of relief for the Rawhide. He only gave up one hit while striking out five. Breckin Williams pitched the ninth inning and gave up his first hit of the season, but the Nuts were not able to capitalize. The Rawhide threatened multiple times in the game, but the lone run came on the second pitch of the bottom of the ninth. Mark Karaviotis took Kyle Wilcox deep to walk it off in the ninth. It was Karaviotis' third homerun of the season.

The Rawhide took the four-game series 3-1 and now lead the Nuts by 10 games in the division standings. The Rawhide are now 17-4 at home. Tomorrow the Lancaster Jethawks come to town for a three-game series. Expected starters are Rawhide's Cole Stapler and Jethawks' Will Gaddis .

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from May 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.