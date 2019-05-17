Lancaster Loses Series Finale To Quakes

May 17, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Lancaster JetHawks News Release





LANCASTER, Calif. - The seventh inning turned out to be the difference Thursday night, as Rancho Cucamonga scored four unearned runs en route to a 7-2 win over the JetHawks at The Hangar. Lancaster lost three of four in the series, and the team is three games back in the South Division standings.

Lancaster (22-19) led after the fourth inning. The Quakes scored in the top of the frame, but the JetHawks answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning. Casey Golden tied the game with a sacrifice fly, and Sean Bouchard put the team in front with an RBI double.

Antonio Santos pitched well enough to earn the win, allowing just one run in six innings of work. He did not walk a batter, and has issued just five walks in 44.1 innings this season.

Rancho Cucamonga (25-16) went in front in the top of the seventh inning, scoring four unearned runs thanks to a pair of Lancaster errors. Donovan Casey hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning to put the Quakes on top by five, 7-2.

The six Rancho runs late were charged to Nick Kennedy (0-1). Rancho reliever Ryan Moseley pitched two scoreless innings in relief, earning the win.

The JetHawks swept a four-game series at LoanMart Field in April, but the Quakes returned the favor by winning three of four in this series at The Hangar. Lancaster still plays Rancho six more times in the First Half.

Lancaster hits the road Friday for a three-game series against the Visalia Rawhide, who lead the Cal League with a 28-13 record. Wil Gaddis (1-4) gets the ball in the opener for the JetHawks, while Visalia goes with righty Cole Stapler (2-3). First pitch is set for 7:00 pm from Recreation Ballpark.

JetHawks single game tickets, group tickets, ticket packages and season tickets are on sale now. Visit jethawks.com or call (661) 726-5400 for more information.

California League Stories from May 17, 2019

