Giants Pull Away Late, Complete Sweep

STOCKTON, Calif. - The San Jose Giants completed a pivotal four-game sweep of the Stockton Ports on Monday night at Banner Island Ballpark. In Stockton's final home game of the regular season, the Giants scored five runs between the seventh and eighth innings, including a three-run homer from Courtney Hawkins, to earn a 5-1 win and secure a 2 ½ game cushion over Stockton in the Wild Card standings.

Stockton's only run of the night came in the bottom of the fourth inning. With two outs and the bases empty, Lazaro Armenteros drew a walk, stole second and went to third on a throwing error made by Giants catcher Fabian Pena, then scored on a wild pitch thrown by San Jose starter Jose Marte that gave the Ports a 1-0 lead.

The Ports saw a great opportunity to add to that lead fall by the wayside in the sixth. Ryan Gridley led off with a double and Jonah Bride walked. A double steal put them at second and third with nobody out. After Jeremy Eierman struck out, Lazaro Armenteros was intentionally walked to load the bases. Marte would strike out Austin Beck and then be lifted for Olbis Parra (6-2), who got Robert Mullen to ground out to the catcher to escape the inning.

Marte would not factor into the decision, going 5 2/3 innings and allowing an unearned run on five hits while striking out five. Parra would go on to work 1 1/3 scoreless innings in picking up the victory.

After Ports starter Mitchell Jordan worked six scoreless frames, allowing just three hits, Angel Duno (0-1) came on to work the seventh and surrendered a one-out solo homer to Heath Quinn that tied the game at 1-1. Duno worked into the eighth and, after retiring the first two batters, gave up three straight singles to Shane Matheny, Diego Rincones and David Villar with Villar driving in Matheny with the go-ahead run. Hawkins came up next and blasted a three-run homer to left, his fourth in the last two games, to give the Giants a 5-1 advantage.

Duno suffered the loss, allowing five runs on six hits over 1 2/3 innings.

Frank Rubio came on to work the eighth for San Jose and finished the game with two perfect innings in helping the Giants complete the sweep.

The Ports embark on a seven-game road trip on Tuesday that will close out the 2019 regular season, beginning with three games at John Thurman Field in Modesto. Bryce Conley (3-0, 2.59 ERA) makes the start for Stockton, opposed by Nuts right-hander Clay Chandler (2-2, 4.95 ERA). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. PDT.

