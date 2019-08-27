Surging Giants Sweep Stockton

The Giants completed a four-game sweep of Stockton with a 5-1 victory over the Ports on Monday night at Banner Island Ballpark. Heath Quinn hit a game-tying solo home run in the top of the seventh before San Jose erupted for four runs in the eighth to take control of the contest. David Villar delivered a go-ahead two-out RBI single in the eighth before Courtney Hawkins' three-run homer broke the game open. The win was the Giants' fifth in a row and increased their lead to 1 1/2 games over Modesto in the wild card race with seven to play.

Jose Marte started on the mound for San Jose and dazzled over 5 2/3 innings yielding just one unearned run. Marte began his outing with three straight scoreless innings before Stockton scratched across a run in the bottom of the fourth without the benefit of a hit. Lazaro Armenteros walked with two outs, stole second, moved to third when catcher Fabian Pena's throw bounced into center before a wild pitch scored the run.

Marte kept the deficit at a single run when he pitched around a leadoff double in the bottom of the fifth before the Giants had to escape another threat in the sixth. Ryan Gridley began the inning with a double before Jonah Bride worked a walk. A successful double steal then put runners on second and third. Marte came back to strikeout Jeremy Eierman and following an intentional walk to Armenteros that loaded the bases, struck out Austin Beck on a 3-2 pitch for the second out. Olbis Parra was then summoned from the bullpen and he promptly retired Robert Mullen on a slow roller in front of the plate to end the inning.

The San Jose offense than came to life in the late innings. With one out in the top of the seventh, Quinn blasted a long home run to deep left center. The solo shot, Quinn's fourth home run of the season, tied the game 1-1.

After Parra worked around a two-out double in the bottom of the seventh to keep the game tied, the Giants moved in front with a two-out rally in the top of the eighth. The first two batters of the inning were retired before back-to-back singles from Shane Matheny and Diego Rincones put runners on first and second. Villar then ripped a grounder through the hole on the left side for a single plating Matheny for San Jose's first lead of the game. Hawkins was up next and he gave the Giants a cushion with a three-run home run to deep left center. The homer was Hawkins' team-leading 18th of the season to stretch the San Jose advantage to 5-1.

Frank Rubio took over to begin the bottom of the eighth and fired two perfect innings to seal the Giants victory.

GIANTS NOTES

Road Trip Review

The Giants went 5-2 on their final road trip of the regular season. Following back-to-back losses in Modesto to open the trip, San Jose defeated the Nuts last Thursday to avoid the sweep before taking four straight from Stockton. The Giants posted their first four-game sweep on the road this year. San Jose finished the regular season with a 32-38 road record (14-21 first half, 18-17 second half).

Hawkins Continues Power Surge

Courtney Hawkins hit four home runs and had nine RBI's over the final two games of the series.

On The Mound

Jose Marte struck out five, walked three and gave up five hits (one unearned run) during his 5 2/3 innings. Olbis Parra (1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 SO) and Frank Rubio (2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 SO) combined to throw 3 1/3 scoreless innings of relief. Parra (6-2) was credited with the win.

Inside The Box Score

The Giants out-hit the Ports 9-6. Stockton was 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position. Fabian Pena (2-for-4, 2 2B) doubled twice to extend his hitting streak to eight games. Shane Matheny (2-for-4) also had a multi-hit game.

Homer Happy

The Giants hit 10 home runs during the four-game sweep of Stockton. Hawkins (4 HR), Matheny (2 HR) and Heath Quinn (2 HR) had multiple homers.

Roster Moves

Sandro Fabian was placed on the injured list after he was hit in the face with a pitch on Sunday. In a corresponding roster move, outfielder Aaron Bond joined the Giants from the Arizona Rookie League. Bond led Salem-Keizer with 14 home runs last season.

Playoff Race

The Giants (61-71) are now 1 1/2 games ahead of Modesto (60-73) and 2 1/2 games in front of Stockton (58-73) in the North wild card race. Seven games remain in the regular season.

On Deck

The Giants now return to the South Bay for a seven-game homestand, which will conclude the regular season. San Jose hosts Visalia (three games) and Stockton (four games) during the homestand. Tuesday's series opener versus the Rawhide is a 7:00 PM first pitch at Excite Ballpark. Casey Meisner is the Giants' scheduled starting pitcher.

