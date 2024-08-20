Giants' First Rounder, James Tibbs III, Promoted to Eugene

August 20, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

EUGENE, OR - The Giants' most recent first rounder is quickly on his way up.

After just nine games with High-A San Jose, James Tibbs III has been promoted to Eugene and is expected to make his Emeralds' debut this week in Tri-City.

Born in Atlanta, Georgia, Tibbs tallied 17 hits and scored nine runs while slashing .415/.429/.941 in 41 at-bats in San Jose.

A Florida State alum, the 21-year-old outfielder was drafted 13th overall in this year's draft.

The Emeralds (54-59, 21-27 2nd half) return home to PK Park for the final homestand of the year from August 27- September 1st.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.

