Ghost Pirates Sign Darian Skeoch

July 24, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, GA - The Ghost Pirates announced Thursday that defenseman Darian Skeoch has signed an ECHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

Skeoch, 26, scored two goals and posted six assists in 35 games last year with Savannah. The New Liskeard, ON native led the Ghost Pirates in penalty minutes with 110. In addition, he served as an alternate captain in 2022-23.

Prior to joining the Ghost Pirates organization, the 6-foot-4 blueliner played two seasons in the ECHL, spending time with the Indy Fuel and Allen Americans. Skeoch signed an AHL contract with the Henderson Silver Knights on July 27, 2022, and was assigned to Savannah on October 10, 2022.

"We couldn't be happier to bring back Darian, not only as a player, but as a person," Ghost Pirates head coach Rick Bennett said. "He plays a good, honest game and it's always a pleasure to work with him. Darian is a player that has gained a lot of respect in this league and that's resonated through our locker room."

Skeoch played collegiately at Carleton University from 2018-20 and at the junior level with the Vancouver Giants and Lethbridge Hurricanes of the Western Hockey League (2015-18).

